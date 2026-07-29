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Entertainment News Today highlights on July 29, 2026: Glen Hansard, frontman of Irish band the Frames, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash

Entertainment News Today highlights on July 29, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published29 Jul 2026, 07:28:38 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 29, 2026: Glen Hansard performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014.
Latest entertainment news on July 29, 2026: Glen Hansard performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014. (AFP)
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29 Jul 2026, 07:43:11 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Glen Hansard, frontman of Irish band the Frames, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash

  • Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning frontman of the Frames and star of Once, has died aged 56 following a motorcycle crash in Dublin.
Read the full story here

29 Jul 2026, 07:27:06 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Jared Leto faces criminal sexual conduct allegations from multiple women, including teenagers: Report

  • The allegations are detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features interviews with 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time about their encounters with the actor.
Read the full story here

29 Jul 2026, 01:15:26 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Harshad Chopda recalls being sexually assaulted by ‘trusted people’ in childhood: ‘Never told anyone, I was scared…’

  • Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda revealed why he is scared of gay men due to his dark experience in childhood. His secret left Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor emotional.
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29 Jul 2026, 08:56:45 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Ramayana locks massive ₹75 crore music deal with T-Series ahead of trailer release, beats Dhurandhar: Report

  • Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has reportedly sold its audio rights for both films to T-Series for an advance payment of 75 crore. Check how much Dhurandhar was paid for its music rights by the same label.
Read the full story here

29 Jul 2026, 07:28:39 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Alia Bhatt calls for urgent help as Assam battles devastating floods ‘Happens every year and still catches us off guard’

  • Actor Alia Bhatt has appealed to people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, where the death toll has risen to 75 and over 3.3 lakh people remain affected. Calling the situation ‘an incredibly challenging time’, the actor said the state needs immediate assistance.
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