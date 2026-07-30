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Entertainment News Today highlights on July 30, 2026: Spider-Man Brand New Day review: A heartfelt sequel that expands Peter Parker’s world without losing its soul

Entertainment News Today highlights on July 30, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published30 Jul 2026, 07:24:10 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 30, 2026: This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)
Latest entertainment news on July 30, 2026: This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)
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Entertainment News Today highlights: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

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30 Jul 2026, 07:59:20 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Spider-Man Brand New Day review: A heartfelt sequel that expands Peter Parker’s world without losing its soul

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives Tom Holland’s Peter Parker the mature, emotionally layered chapter he needed, balancing grief, loneliness, evolving powers and hope with strong performances and a deeply satisfying continuation of No Way Home.
Read the full story here

30 Jul 2026, 07:57:43 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Bhai Tera Star Hai Twitter review: Raghav Juyal delivers sincere performance; but the movie…

  • Raghav Juyal has gained recognition through various performances since 2020, including roles in Kill, Yudhra and Bads of Bollywood. 
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30 Jul 2026, 11:42:36 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Spider-Man Brand New Day review on X: 'Not perfect but emotional', fans call it Tom Holland's best performance

  • Spider-Man Brand New Day review: Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in India on July 30, a day before the world premiere on July 31.
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30 Jul 2026, 10:51:47 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Ramayana: Why was Ranbir Kapoor's film trailer launched at Brahma muhurat? Meaning, significance and more

  • The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana was unveiled on 30 July at 4:15 am IST worldwide. Here's why makers opted for the Brahma Muhurat.
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30 Jul 2026, 08:30:46 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Grammy CEO breaks silence as BTS skips submission amid new Asian pop award category: Controversy explained

  • On Wednesday, BTS revealed that they will not be submitting their music for the Grammy Awards 2027 after the addition of new Asian pop award category. Here's what it means and what Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in response. 
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30 Jul 2026, 07:24:10 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lock horns as Rama and Ravana, netizens wonder ‘where is Hanuman?’

  • Ramayana trailer out: Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and others.
Read the full story here

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