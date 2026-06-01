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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 1, 2026: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series, Korean dramas to watch this week; Brown, Teach You a Lesson, and more

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 1, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published1 Jun 2026, 11:04:37 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 1, 2026: OTT releases this week.
Latest entertainment news on June 1, 2026: OTT releases this week.

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1 Jun 2026, 11:04:37 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series, Korean dramas to watch this week; Brown, Teach You a Lesson, and more

  • OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web-series will be available this week on OTT platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon MX Player. Check out.
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