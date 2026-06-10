Subscribe
Live Update

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 10, 2026: Pics: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make their relationship red carpet official at Tribeca Festival premiere

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 10, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2026, 01:12:41 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 10, 2026: Justin Trudeau, left, and Katy Perry attend the 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' world premiere at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival on Monday, May 8, 2026, in New York. AP/PTI(AP06_09_2026_000004B)
Latest entertainment news on June 10, 2026: Justin Trudeau, left, and Katy Perry attend the 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris' world premiere at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival on Monday, May 8, 2026, in New York. AP/PTI(AP06_09_2026_000004B)(AP)

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
10 Jun 2026, 01:12:42 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Pics: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make their relationship red carpet official at Tribeca Festival premiere

  • Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tribeca Festival, drawing widespread attention at the premiere of Perry's new concert documentary.
Read the full story here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 10, 2026: Pics: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make their relationship red carpet official at Tribeca Festival premiere
Advertisement
Read Next Story