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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 12, 2026: Disclosure Day star Josh O’Connor hails Emily Blunt’s remarkable acting range: ‘I learned so much from her’

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 12, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published12 Jun 2026, 02:26:55 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 12, 2026: Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor play pivotal roles in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day.
Latest entertainment news on June 12, 2026: Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor play pivotal roles in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day.

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12 Jun 2026, 02:26:55 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Disclosure Day star Josh O’Connor hails Emily Blunt’s remarkable acting range: ‘I learned so much from her’

  • Josh O’Connor has praised co-star Emily Blunt’s creativity and ability to switch instantly into character while filming Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi drama Disclosure Day, saying he learned a great deal from the acclaimed actor.
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