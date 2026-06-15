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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 15, 2026: Seth Rogen says he hasn’t spoken to James Franco in years and has ‘no plans’ to work with him again

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 15, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published15 Jun 2026, 12:18:03 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 15, 2026: Seth Rogen has said he has not spoken to James Franco 'in a long time' and has no intention of working with him.
Latest entertainment news on June 15, 2026: Seth Rogen has said he has not spoken to James Franco 'in a long time' and has no intention of working with him.

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15 Jun 2026, 12:18:03 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Seth Rogen says he hasn’t spoken to James Franco in years and has ‘no plans’ to work with him again

  • Seth Rogen has said he has not spoken to former collaborator James Franco in years and has no plans to work with him again, offering a rare update on their relationship following misconduct allegations against Franco. 
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HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 15, 2026: Seth Rogen says he hasn’t spoken to James Franco in years and has ‘no plans’ to work with him again
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