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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 21, 2026: Amazon drops Luca Guadagnino’s Sam Altman film ‘Artificial’ despite positive test screenings

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 21, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published21 Jun 2026, 12:10:55 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 21, 2026: Amazon MGM Studios has dropped Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming OpenAI drama Artificial.
Latest entertainment news on June 21, 2026: Amazon MGM Studios has dropped Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming OpenAI drama Artificial.

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21 Jun 2026, 12:10:55 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Amazon drops Luca Guadagnino’s Sam Altman film ‘Artificial’ despite positive test screenings

  • Luca Guadagnino's almost finished picture Artificial, which is inspired on the 2023 OpenAI leadership issue, has been dropped by Amazon MGM Studios despite favorable test screenings and an impressive ensemble that includes Andrew Garfield.
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