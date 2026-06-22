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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 22, 2026: Toy Story 5 Box Office Collection: Pixar sequel opens to record $160 million in North America, tops Super Mario sequel

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 22, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published22 Jun 2026, 02:50:09 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 22, 2026: This image released by Disney shows characters Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, left, and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, in a scene from Toy Story 5.
Latest entertainment news on June 22, 2026: This image released by Disney shows characters Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, left, and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, in a scene from Toy Story 5.(Pixar-Disney via AP)

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22 Jun 2026, 02:50:09 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Toy Story 5 Box Office Collection: Pixar sequel opens to record $160 million in North America, tops Super Mario sequel

  • 'Toy Story 5' has delivered the biggest domestic opening of the year, earning $160 million in North America and a global total of $312 million, setting a new franchise record and becoming one of the strongest animated debuts ever.
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