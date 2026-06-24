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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 24, 2026: David Corenswet wins internet’s respect after protecting Milly Alcock on red carpet. Fans call him ‘real life Superman’

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 24, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published24 Jun 2026, 03:02:19 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 24, 2026: David Corenswet has drawn widespread praise on social media after appearing to intervene when a photographer touched Milly Alcock's back.
Latest entertainment news on June 24, 2026: David Corenswet has drawn widespread praise on social media after appearing to intervene when a photographer touched Milly Alcock's back.

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24 Jun 2026, 03:02:19 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:David Corenswet wins internet’s respect after protecting Milly Alcock on red carpet. Fans call him ‘real life Superman’

  • David Corenswet has won praise online after footage appeared to show him confronting a photographer who touched co-star Milly Alcock’s back without permission during a Supergirl promotional event.
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