Subscribe
Live Update

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 26, 2026: Welcome to the Jungle review: Is it worth watching Akshay Kumar and 30+ actors' comedy film? Check netizens verdict

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 26, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Livemint
Published26 Jun 2026, 11:43:56 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 26, 2026: Welcome to the Jungle was released on 26 June.
Latest entertainment news on June 26, 2026: Welcome to the Jungle was released on 26 June.

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
26 Jun 2026, 11:43:56 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Welcome to the Jungle review: Is it worth watching Akshay Kumar and 30+ actors' comedy film? Check netizens verdict

  • Welcome to the Jungle is headlined by Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, and more. Check out audience review.
Read the full story here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 26, 2026: Welcome to the Jungle review: Is it worth watching Akshay Kumar and 30+ actors' comedy film? Check netizens verdict
Advertisement
Read Next Story