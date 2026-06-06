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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 6, 2026: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film hits ₹150 crore worldwide, to beat Game Changer lifetime earnings

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 6, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published6 Jun 2026, 10:31:15 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 6, 2026: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film hit the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore mark worldwide despite a huge drop on Friday.
Latest entertainment news on June 6, 2026: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film hit the ₹150 crore mark worldwide despite a huge drop on Friday.

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6 Jun 2026, 10:31:15 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film hits ₹150 crore worldwide, to beat Game Changer lifetime earnings

  • Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, Peddi was released on Friday, following paid preview shows. The film will enter the 100 crore club on Saturday in India.
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