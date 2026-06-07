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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on June 7, 2026: Scary Movie 6 Box Office Collection: Horror comedy opens to franchise-record $56 million

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on June 7, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published7 Jun 2026, 02:33:04 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on June 7, 2026: Scary Movie 6 has become the biggest opening in the long-running horror-comedy franchise after posting a record-breaking debut at the North American box office.
Latest entertainment news on June 7, 2026: Scary Movie 6 has become the biggest opening in the long-running horror-comedy franchise after posting a record-breaking debut at the North American box office.

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7 Jun 2026, 02:33:04 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Scary Movie 6 Box Office Collection: Horror comedy opens to franchise-record $56 million

  • Scary Movie 6 has delivered a record-breaking box office debut, earning an estimated $56 million in North America and surpassing the previous franchise opening weekend record set by Scary Movie 4 in 2006.
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