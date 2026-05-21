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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 21, 2026: Michael Jackson: The Verdict: Netflix announces release date for docuseries. More details inside

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 21, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published21 May 2026, 07:12:38 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 21, 2026: Michael Jackson’s Trial Back In Spotlight
Latest entertainment news on May 21, 2026: Michael Jackson’s Trial Back In Spotlight(X)

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21 May 2026, 07:12:38 AM IST

Entertainment News Today Today LIVE Updates:Michael Jackson: The Verdict: Netflix announces release date for docuseries. More details inside

  • Michael Jackson’s controversial 2005 criminal trial is set to return to the spotlight with Netflix’s upcoming three-part docuseries Michael Jackson: The Verdict. The streaming platform has also released the trailer, featuring courtroom insiders, jury members and key voices connected to the case.
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