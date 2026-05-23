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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 23, 2026: Tom Hardy fired from MobLand as tensions emerge behind the scenes: Report

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 23, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published23 May 2026, 01:21:54 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 23, 2026: Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from MobLand after season two.
Latest entertainment news on May 23, 2026: Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from MobLand after season two.

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23 May 2026, 01:21:54 AM IST

Entertainment News Today Today LIVE Updates:Tom Hardy fired from MobLand as tensions emerge behind the scenes: Report

  • Tom Hardy will reportedly not return for a potential third season of MobLand following alleged onset tensions, despite the crime series becoming one of Paramount+’s biggest streaming hits.
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