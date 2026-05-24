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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 24, 2026: Cannes 2026 WINNERS: Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord wins Palme d’Or, Minotaur takes Grand Prix

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 24, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published24 May 2026, 03:14:49 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 24, 2026: Director Cristian Mungiu, Palme d'Or award winner for the film 'Fjord', next to cast members Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan, speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Latest entertainment news on May 24, 2026: Director Cristian Mungiu, Palme d'Or award winner for the film 'Fjord', next to cast members Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan, speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)(REUTERS)

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24 May 2026, 03:14:50 AM IST

Entertainment News Today Today LIVE Updates:Cannes 2026 WINNERS: Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord wins Palme d’Or, Minotaur takes Grand Prix

  • Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026, with Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve leading the acclaimed drama that also picked up multiple major festival honours.
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