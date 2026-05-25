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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 25, 2026: Supergirl trailer brings back David Corenswet’s Superman, Krypto’s tragic fate and Jason Momoa’s Lobo debut

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 25, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published25 May 2026, 01:51:03 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 25, 2026: A new trailer for Supergirl has offered fans their clearest look yet at the dynamic between Kara Zor-El and David Corenswet’s Superman, while positioning Krypto the Superdog at the emotional centre of the film.
Latest entertainment news on May 25, 2026: A new trailer for Supergirl has offered fans their clearest look yet at the dynamic between Kara Zor-El and David Corenswet’s Superman, while positioning Krypto the Superdog at the emotional centre of the film.

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25 May 2026, 01:51:03 AM IST

Entertainment News Today Today LIVE Updates:Supergirl trailer brings back David Corenswet’s Superman, Krypto’s tragic fate and Jason Momoa’s Lobo debut

  • A new Supergirl trailer has revealed David Corenswet’s Superman alongside Kara Zor-El’s emotional mission to save Krypto, prompting strong fan reactions online.
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