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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 26, 2026: Curry Barker’s Obsession nears $80 million worldwide as indie horror becomes 2026’s surprise hit

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 26, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published26 May 2026, 02:07:31 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 26, 2026: Independent horror thriller Obsession has become one of the year’s most unexpected box-office success stories.
Latest entertainment news on May 26, 2026: Independent horror thriller Obsession has become one of the year’s most unexpected box-office success stories.

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26 May 2026, 02:07:31 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Curry Barker’s Obsession nears $80 million worldwide as indie horror becomes 2026’s surprise hit

  • Curry Barker’s low-budget horror film Obsession has emerged as one of 2026’s biggest surprise hits, earning nearly $80 million globally against a budget of under $1 million.
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