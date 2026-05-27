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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 27, 2026: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet celebrate Knicks playoff win with courtside kiss in New York

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 27, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published27 May 2026, 01:23:06 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 27, 2026: CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Latest entertainment news on May 27, 2026: CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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27 May 2026, 01:23:07 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet celebrate Knicks playoff win with courtside kiss in New York

  • Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen celebrating the New York Knicks’ playoff victory with a courtside kiss while sporting coordinated vintage team merchandise.
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