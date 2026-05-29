Subscribe
Live Update

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 29, 2026: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Malayalam film inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 29, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Livemint
Published29 May 2026, 07:30:09 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 29, 2026: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal-starrer was released on his 66th birthday.
Latest entertainment news on May 29, 2026: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal-starrer was released on his 66th birthday.

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
29 May 2026, 07:30:10 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Malayalam film inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide

  • Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 recently completed its first week run at the box office. The film is close to the 100 crore mark in India. Check its India collection, day 8 earnings, worldwide earnings and more.
Read the full story here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 29, 2026: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Malayalam film inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide
Advertisement
Read Next Story