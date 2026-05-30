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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on May 30, 2026: Emilia Clarke reflects on brain injury recovery and survivor’s guilt after two life-threatening haemorrhages

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on May 30, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published30 May 2026, 12:15:32 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on May 30, 2026: Emilia Clarke has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of surviving two brain haemorrhages during her years filming Game of Thrones.
Latest entertainment news on May 30, 2026: Emilia Clarke has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of surviving two brain haemorrhages during her years filming Game of Thrones.

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30 May 2026, 12:15:32 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Emilia Clarke reflects on brain injury recovery and survivor’s guilt after two life-threatening haemorrhages

  • Emilia Clarke has reflected on surviving two brain haemorrhages during ‘Game of Thrones’ and how the experience inspired her brain injury recovery charity, SameYou.
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