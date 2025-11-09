'Today’s kids change partners faster than outfits': Twinkle Khanna’s comment on relationships sparks backlash

Actor and writer Twinkle Khanna has found herself at the centre of another social media debate after a recent episode of her chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

The Amazon mini-series, which brings together celebrities for candid conversations about love, relationships and life, has been trending for all the wrong reasons. After receiving backlash for an earlier episode featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, Twinkle is once again drawing criticism — this time for her remarks on modern relationships in the latest episode featuring Farah Khan and Ananya Panday.

What Twinkle Khanna Said In a segment of the show, Twinkle asserted that “older people are much better at hiding affairs,” and went on to say that “today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits.”

During the show’s interactive game, where participants step into green or red boxes to indicate agreement or disagreement, Twinkle entered the green box, while Kajol, Farah and Ananya disagreed, standing in the red zone.

Defending her statement, Twinkle said,

“It’s a good thing because humare zamane mein it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this.’”

Kajol immediately disagreed, saying, “I don’t think so. We’re not today’s kids, you’re not today’s kid.” Twinkle, however, stood by her view, adding, “They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing.”

A clip from the episode has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Watch the viral video here:

What The Internet Is Saying The comment didn’t sit well with several viewers, who criticised Twinkle for what they called a “generic and tone-deaf” statement.

One user wrote, “I used to think Twinkle Khanna was quite intelligent before this show, but with every episode she’s getting worse and more annoying.” Another commented, “She’s becoming mohalle ki aunty.”

“To me they seemed like post menopausal annoying aunty who does not have anything to talk to people younger then her so she talks anything to make conversation but that does not make any sense,” the third user wrote.

However, not everyone disagreed with her take. A user defended Twinkle, writing, “What’s wrong in this? Many women stay in toxic marriages because of societal pressure. It’s good that the younger generation walks away when things don’t work.”

The episode quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the series, with Two Much With Twinkle & Kajol once again sparking debates about changing relationship dynamics and generational perspectives.

Earlier Controversy This isn’t the first time the show has made headlines. In an earlier episode featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, the panel’s discussion on infidelity also divided audiences. While Karan, Kajol and Twinkle said physical infidelity wasn’t necessarily a “deal breaker,” Janhvi disagreed, calling it unacceptable.

Twinkle’s comment during that episode — “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s. She hasn’t seen what we’ve seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened)” — also sparked online criticism.