Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War gets mixed reviews on Twitter: From ‘non-stop thrills’ to ‘travel ad for Dubai’

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiered on 20 May, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film serves as a direct continuation of the four-season Jack Ryan television series. The original series ran from 2018 to 2023. John Krasinski reprises his role as the iconic analyst-turned-operative.

The film runs 1 hour and 45 minutes and is rated R for violence and language. Andrew Bernstein directs from a screenplay by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski. The story was conceived by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim.

The story picks up after the series finale. Jack Ryan has left the CIA behind for a quiet civilian life. He is reluctantly pulled back into action after a covert mission uncovers a global conspiracy.

A rogue black-ops unit called "Starling" has been resurrected. Originally built by the CIA for psychological warfare and assassinations, Starling uses the agency's own playbook. This allows them to predict every move Ryan's team makes.

The mission turns deeply personal and spans multiple global locations. It culminates in a high-stakes data-retrieval operation inside a Dubai server facility.

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The film reunites several key cast members from the original series. John Krasinski leads as Jack Ryan. Wendell Pierce returns as trusted ally James Greer. Michael Kelly reprises his role as field expert Mike November.

Betty Gabriel returns as CIA Director Elizabeth Wright. Sienna Miller joins as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe. Max Beesley plays dangerous villain Liam Crown.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War – Twitter Reviews Earlier reviews have started coming on Twitter (now X). However, the comments have been mixed.

One user wrote, “A no-frills, no-nonsense Spy Thriller. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War packs equal parts action, suspense, thrills, and character development to keep you engaged and excited from the first frame to the last. Is it as good as its eponymously erstwhile films and shows? Not quite. Yet it does just about enough to ensure that Tom Clancy will satisfactorily look upon this from somewhere while we tag along with Jack Ryan on his latest mission.”

“Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a nothingburger. A tropey, tired premise centred on a syndicate of rogue agents that we've seen (done better)a thousand times before, in everything from Mission: Impossible to Slow Horses. It doesn't even work as an empty movie calories action...thing,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “The film delivers non-stop thrills: an intense, edge-of-your-seat car chase through the streets of London that had the whole theatre holding their breath, and an absolutely epic climax set in Dubai that brings everything to a satisfying, high-stakes close. John Krasinski is fantastic as always, the returning team has incredible chemistry, and the new addition (Sienna Miller) fits right in. It feels like the best version of the Jack Ryan universe: bigger, bolder, and made for the big screen.”