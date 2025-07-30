Subscribe

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted holding hands in Vermont, confirming long-rumoured romance. See pics

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted holding hands in Vermont, confirming months of romance rumours. The pair, seen enjoying a quiet getaway, have been linked since Valentine’s Day and are also working on multiple film projects together.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published30 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas make their first official public appearance together.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas make their first official public appearance together.(Reuters)

After months of dating speculation, Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have seemingly confirmed their romance.

The pair were photographed holding hands while strolling through the streets of Woodstock, Vermont, in images published by TMZ. Their appearance comes just days after they were spotted at Oasis’ sold-out reunion concert in London on July 25.

More About Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas: The Newest Couple in Town

According to TMZ, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor and the ‘Ballerina’ star enjoyed a quiet and cosy visit in Vermont. The two were seen driving through a national park, shopping, and even stopping for ice cream—always hand in hand.

The subtle public display of affection marked their first clear confirmation of a relationship that had been rumoured since earlier this year.

Their outings have not gone unnoticed in recent months. The duo was first seen together on Valentine’s Day in Madrid.

Since then, they’ve made several appearances in London, including one occasion where Cruise reportedly flew Ana in by helicopter. They also enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Menorca, fuelling more speculation about their bond.

While neither actor has publicly commented on their relationship, Ana did open up about their professional partnership during an interview on Good Morning America in May. “It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things,” she said. “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited.”

On the same day, Tom praised Ana’s performance in ‘Ballerina’, telling TikToker Javier Ibarreche at the London premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, “I just saw the movie. It just kicks ass!”

E! News reached out to representatives for both Cruise and de Armas but has yet to receive a response.

 
