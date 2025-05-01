Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas confirm dating, fly to London together ahead of actress' 37th birthday

Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, seeming confirmed their dating speculations as they jetted off to London together, as per a report of Daily Mail.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas in London Several pictures of the pair arriving together in London have surfaced now. It seems de Armas’ 37th birthday will be celebrating her birthday in the UK with Cruise.

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, the Mission: Impossible actor was seen reaching the UK capital via helicopter with de Armas beside him. The Blonde actress was snapped with her dog Elvis while someone else carried her second dog, Salsa.

She looked relaxed in her casual look which included a grey sweatshirt, grey shorts, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

Cruise, on the other hand, wore a fitted black T-shirt with denim pants.

Penelope Cruz on Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Meanwhile, as per the report, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz is ‘happy’ about her ex and de Armas. “Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves,” Daily Mail quoted a source.

“They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.”

As per the report, Cruise might bring de Armas to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, will premiere on May 14. However, it is not known if they will walk the red carpet together.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Talking about their growing alleged romance, one insider told Daily Mail, “Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her."

“She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont.”

In 2022, Ana de Armas paid over $7 million for a six-bedroom home in the state.

Furthermore, the unnamed source added, “She loves being away from the crazy.” “She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company.”

"Ana has a thing for older men and Tom fits the bill of her type,” another inside told Daily Mail.

“The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role.” “They’re taking it day by day,” the source added and claimed that de Armas “does not give her heart away easy.”

The pair is yet to officially confirm their relationship.