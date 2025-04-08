Tom Cruise fans get nostalgic as trailer drops for final Mission Impossible film, ‘Not ready to say goodbye’

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is finally here. It’s packed with action, old memories and tension. It starts with Tom Cruise hanging from a plane, flashing through Ethan Hunt’s wild past: bombs, secret missions and arrests. Now, all his secrets are out, and people fear he’s too risky.

“Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this,” says Henry Czerny, who plays Eugene Kittridge, the former IMF director.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also stars Hayley Atwell Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales. The action-packed film is set to release in cinemas across the world on May 23.

The trailer also includes clips from earlier films, adding a nostalgic touch. This time, Ethan faces his toughest enemy yet, a rogue AI called The Entity. With chaos rising, Ethan asks his team to trust him “one last time”.

“Smart people on every side are close to panicking,” says an emotional Tom Cruise.

“I need you to trust me one last time,” he tells his team.

Tom Cruise fans get nostalgic Social media is now flooded with Tom Cruise appreciation posts. Tom Cruise fans are getting nostalgic.

“Whoever cut this trailer...you got my respect brother. Pure nostalgia,” commented one user.

“When I was 20 years old, I watched Tom Cruise running in movies. Now that I'm almost 40 years old, Tom Cruise is still running in movies like there's no tomorrow for him,” came from another.

“1996-2025 , almost 30 years. One of the best action franchises ever. Not ready to say goodbye. Thank you Tom Cruise,” wrote one fan about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

“This trailer is a masterpiece man. This is how you sell an action film. The stakes, the drama, the dialogue.. Perfect,” reacted another fan.

One fan compared it with the James Bond franchise, “I love how Mr. Cruise created a franchise that is so similar to James Bond but so unique that it stands out on its own and has grown into a masterpiece. Way to go, Tom.”

“Can't belive this is the last MI movie, been seeing him for soo long, there'll never be Hollywood star like him ever..... This franchise is so going to be missed,” reacted an emotional fan.