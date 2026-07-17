Tom Cruise impressed by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, wants to watch to again: ‘Wow, brilliant’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics. Joining them is Tom Cruise, who shared his take on the film. Praising Nolan and his cast and crew, Cruise shared that he would like to watch the movie again.

Tom Cruise reviews The Odyssey The Hollywood star Tom Cruise reviewed the film after watching it on the big screen. He took to his social media account and posted a picture of himself from what seems to be one of the early shows.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!” Tom Cruise wrote in the caption of a photo of himself. In the pic, he was seen holding a movie ticket in front of the film’s IMAX 70mm theatre.

About The Odyssey The Odyssey is a mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan. It is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. It follows the story of Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

The film is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures on July 17, 2026, Friday.

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The Odyssey cast The ensemble cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

It is billed as the first feature film in history to be shot entirely with 65 mm IMAX cameras.

Review The Live Mint review of The Odyssey reads, “Christopher Nolan has never been interested in making straightforward literary adaptations, and The Odyssey is no exception.”

“Purists will undoubtedly debate the liberties he takes with Homer's text, but most of those reinterpretations serve a coherent emotional purpose. Rather than telling the story of a hero trying to return home, Nolan tells the story of a man wondering whether he still deserves one. The Odyssey is not a film built to please everyone. Its biggest creative decisions—from reimagining Athena, grounding the gods almost entirely in Odysseus' conscience, a new fresh take on Helen —will be celebrated by some and questioned by others. That shift makes all the difference.”

Earlier, Nolan was in India for the premiere of the movie in Mumbai along with Damon and Holland.

Talking about the film, Holland previously praised his co-star Damon who had most of the action sequences in the film. He told PTI, "I think the biggest challenge, and I feel a little embarrassed saying this because I didn't work as hard as Matt did, but it was the endurance. This story is epic and the adventure that we're going on is as grand as any. And finding that energy and keeping up that momentum for the duration of the shoot was really, really difficult.