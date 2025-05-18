Tom Cruise opens up about his 'Bollywood dream'; learns Hindi from viral girl Avneet Kaur | Watch video

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood actor starring in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' opened up about his love for India in an interview with viral girl Avneet Kaur. The 62-year-old actor shared a list of films on his bucket list and his dream to work in Bollywood movies.

In the interview, Tom Cruise greeted Indian fans before expressing love for India. He said, “Hello India, I love you. Me aap sab se bohot pyar karta hoon…. I feel so much love for India. It is amazing country, amazing people, amazing culture.”

Tom Cruise further noted, “I have to say the whole experience for me has been etched in my memory, every single moment from the moment that I landed. Going to the Taj Mahal, to spend the time in Mumbai with Anil and all the people at the night of the premiere - I remember every moment quite vividly.”

This remark comes at a time his latest movie, which the eighth instalment of Mission Impossible franchise, debuted in India on May 17. Notably, the movie has become the biggest Hollywood opener in India this year and has outperformed several other big contemporary releases of Bollywood.

Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 1 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Tom Cruise’s spy-action film raked in estimated ₹17.45 crore net at the India box office, marking a bumper opening. The highly anticipated adventure thriller film hit the big screen in India six days before its premiere in the United States on May 23 over the Memorial Day weekend.

“When you look at Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning….I love travelling and I love working in different cultures, I would like to go back and I would actually like to make there,” Tom Cruise said while expressing his desire to explore different cultures.

While complementing the skills of Bollywood heroes and action sequences of Bollywood films, Tom Cruise remarked, “Well, I love Bollywood films. You know when you are seeing, you know the skill that it takes to do what you all do, that you naturally do.”

Praising Bollywood films and expressing a desire to work in the industry, he said, “I love that you are in this drama comedy and it suddenly breaks out into a song. I love it. It's something you know I grew up in and I love musicals, I love dramas, your culture in that way. It's something I would like to be in. It's on my list of kind of films to make." The Hollywood star further noted that he loves Indian food.