Tom Cruise' net worth: A look at the Mission Impossible star's earnings, properties, and riches

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is set to earn between ₹820 crore and ₹984 crore (approximately $100–120 million) from the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, according to reports.
This staggering amount includes not only his base salary but also a hefty share of the film’s profits. As a producer on the film, Cruise’s income soars when the box office numbers rise.
The Final Reckoning is among the most expensive films ever made, with a production budget of ₹3,300 crore (around $400 million). The film features high-octane stunts, top-tier special effects, and was shot across multiple countries. To recover costs, it must earn at least ₹8,300 crore ($1 billion) globally — a challenging figure, but not out of reach with Cruise at the helm.
Cruise has made a fortune through the Mission: Impossible franchise over the years:
His other notable salaries from various other films include:
One of the biggest reasons behind Tom Cruise’s massive income is that he produces most of his own films. In 1993, he co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions, which has earned over $3 billion at the global box office. Cruise continues to earn big through backend profits and production deals, making him not just an actor but a powerful businessman in the film industry.
The Mission Impossible star's properties
Cruise also owns — or has sold — several high-end properties:
As one insider noted, “He’s not just an actor — he’s a brand, a businessman, and a global phenomenon.”
Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made its much-anticipated premiere at Cannes this year. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest instalment in the long-running franchise is the biggest Hollywood blockbuster to land at the 78th edition of the festival. Following its world premiere in Tokyo last week, the film is scheduled to hit North American cinemas on May 23.
