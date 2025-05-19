Tom Cruise' net worth: A look at the Mission Impossible star's earnings, properties, and riches

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is set to earn between ₹820 crore and ₹984 crore (approximately $100–120 million) from the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, according to reports.

This staggering amount includes not only his base salary but also a hefty share of the film’s profits. As a producer on the film, Cruise’s income soars when the box office numbers rise.

Tom Cruise' film earnings The Final Reckoning is among the most expensive films ever made, with a production budget of ₹3,300 crore (around $400 million). The film features high-octane stunts, top-tier special effects, and was shot across multiple countries. To recover costs, it must earn at least ₹8,300 crore ($1 billion) globally — a challenging figure, but not out of reach with Cruise at the helm.

Cruise has made a fortune through the Mission: Impossible franchise over the years:

Mission: Impossible (1996) – ₹ 576 crore

576 crore Mission: Impossible II (2000) – ₹ 616 crore

616 crore Mission: Impossible III (2006) – ₹ 616 crore

616 crore Ghost Protocol (2011) – ₹ 616 crore

616 crore Rogue Nation (2015) – ₹ 616 crore

616 crore Fallout (2018) – ₹ 616 crore

616 crore Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – ₹ 574–820 crore

574–820 crore The Final Reckoning (2025) – Expected ₹ 820–984 crore His other notable salaries from various other films include:

Taps – $50,000

Risky Business – $75,000

Legend – $500,000

Top Gun (1986) – $2 million

Cocktail – $3 million

Days of Thunder – $9 million

The Firm – $12 million

Mission: Impossible 2 – $100 million (with backend profits)

War of the Worlds – $100 million How does Cruise manage to earn this much? One of the biggest reasons behind Tom Cruise’s massive income is that he produces most of his own films. In 1993, he co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions, which has earned over $3 billion at the global box office. Cruise continues to earn big through backend profits and production deals, making him not just an actor but a powerful businessman in the film industry.

The Mission Impossible star's properties

Cruise also owns — or has sold — several high-end properties:

A 320-acre Telluride mansion in Colorado with a helipad, horse stables, and a 10,000 sq ft house, sold for $39.5 million in 2021.

A Beverly Hills estate bought for $30.5 million and sold for $40 million.

Multiple condo units in Clearwater, Florida, sold for $11.8 million.

A New York City condo sold for $3 million. As one insider noted, “He’s not just an actor — he’s a brand, a businessman, and a global phenomenon.”