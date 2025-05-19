Subscribe

Tom Cruise' net worth: A look at the Mission Impossible star's earnings, properties, and riches

Sure, Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping stunts often steal the spotlight, but what also grabs attention is his incredible net worth. At 62, the actor has built an empire through blockbuster films, smart production deals, and luxury real estate. Here's a closer look at his wealth, earnings, and properties.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated19 May 2025, 05:57 PM IST
Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise is one of the richest actors in the industry.
Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise is one of the richest actors in the industry. (AFP)

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is set to earn between 820 crore and 984 crore (approximately $100–120 million) from the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, according to reports. 

This staggering amount includes not only his base salary but also a hefty share of the film’s profits. As a producer on the film, Cruise’s income soars when the box office numbers rise.

Tom Cruise' film earnings

The Final Reckoning is among the most expensive films ever made, with a production budget of 3,300 crore (around $400 million). The film features high-octane stunts, top-tier special effects, and was shot across multiple countries. To recover costs, it must earn at least 8,300 crore ($1 billion) globally — a challenging figure, but not out of reach with Cruise at the helm.

Cruise has made a fortune through the Mission: Impossible franchise over the years:

  • Mission: Impossible (1996) – 576 crore
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000) – 616 crore
  • Mission: Impossible III (2006) – 616 crore
  • Ghost Protocol (2011) – 616 crore
  • Rogue Nation (2015) – 616 crore
  • Fallout (2018) – 616 crore
  • Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – 574–820 crore
  •  The Final Reckoning (2025) – Expected 820–984 crore

His other notable salaries from various other films include:

  • Taps – $50,000
  • Risky Business – $75,000
  • Legend – $500,000
  • Top Gun (1986) – $2 million
  • Cocktail – $3 million
  • Days of Thunder – $9 million
  • The Firm – $12 million
  • Mission: Impossible 2 – $100 million (with backend profits)
  • War of the Worlds – $100 million

How does Cruise manage to earn this much?

One of the biggest reasons behind Tom Cruise’s massive income is that he produces most of his own films. In 1993, he co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions, which has earned over $3 billion at the global box office. Cruise continues to earn big through backend profits and production deals, making him not just an actor but a powerful businessman in the film industry.

The Mission Impossible star's properties

Cruise also owns — or has sold — several high-end properties:

  • A 320-acre Telluride mansion in Colorado with a helipad, horse stables, and a 10,000 sq ft house, sold for $39.5 million in 2021.
  • A Beverly Hills estate bought for $30.5 million and sold for $40 million.
  • Multiple condo units in Clearwater, Florida, sold for $11.8 million.
  • A New York City condo sold for $3 million.

As one insider noted, “He’s not just an actor — he’s a brand, a businessman, and a global phenomenon.”

About Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made its much-anticipated premiere at Cannes this year. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest instalment in the long-running franchise is the biggest Hollywood blockbuster to land at the 78th edition of the festival. Following its world premiere in Tokyo last week, the film is scheduled to hit North American cinemas on May 23.

