Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | 5 Things to Know

Three years after soaring into the Cannes Film Festival with Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is set to make a high-profile return to the Croisette on Wednesday for the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is the most prominent Hollywood blockbuster to descend upon Cannes this year, ensuring Cruise's appearance will attract significant attention.

Cruise, 62, previously received an honorary Palme d'Or from the festival in 2022, where the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick was marked by a dramatic fighter jet flyover. While no official word has been given, speculation is mounting over whether Cruise has another surprise in store for this year's festival. Just this past Sunday, he was spotted atop the roof of the British Film Institute in London — a fitting teaser of his flair for the dramatic.

The Final Reckoning, which had its world premiere in Tokyo last week, is slated for release in North American cinemas on 23 May.

Despite its title, the film — the eighth in the long-running action saga — is not expected to be the last. The franchise, which has thrilled audiences for over three decades with its globe-trotting plots and gravity-defying stunts, continues to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring spectacles.



From Television Staple to Cinematic Juggernaut

From Small to Big Screen Mission Impossible began life as a popular television series that aired from 1966 to 1973. A brief revival in 1990 failed to make a lasting impact, ending after just two seasons. However, the franchise found new life in 1996 when Tom Cruise stepped into the role of Ethan Hunt, the elite operative of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), bringing the action to the big screen.

The film adaptation retained key elements from the original series, including Lalo Schifrin’s iconic theme music and the memorable catchphrases: “Your mission, should you choose to accept it” and “This message will self-destruct in five seconds.”

Tom Cruise at the Helm While the television series featured an ensemble cast, the film franchise has been built almost entirely around Cruise’s portrayal of Ethan Hunt. Over nearly 30 years, the Hollywood star has remained the face of Mission: Impossible, with an unwavering physical commitment to the role that defies both age and expectation.

Cruise maintains creative control of the franchise through his production company, Cruise/Wagner Productions, and famously performs many of his own stunts — a signature that has come to define the series.

A Roll Call of Directors The franchise has attracted some of Hollywood’s most prominent directors, each leaving their unique stamp on the series.

Brian De Palma launched the cinematic run with a suspense-filled, tightly wound thriller. Though he considers the original Mission: Impossible a career highlight, De Palma declined to return, stating: “One of these is enough. Why would anybody want to make another one? Of course, the reason they make another one is to make money.”

John Woo followed with a more explosive, stylised sequel that, despite mixed reviews, proved a box office hit. Subsequent instalments saw direction from Star Wars filmmaker J.J. Abrams and *The Incredibles* director Brad Bird.

Since 2015, Christopher McQuarrie — known for penning *The Usual Suspects — has taken the reins, directing the most recent four entries, including The Final Reckoning.

The Secret to Its Success At the heart of Mission: Impossible lies its breathtaking action sequences. From scaling the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to clinging to the side of a moving jet, Cruise’s death-defying stunts have become the franchise’s calling card.

One of the most memorable moments remains the precision-timed vault heist from the 1996 original, directed by De Palma — a sequence many still regard as a masterclass in cinematic tension.

Cruise’s insistence on performing many of his own stunts has led to several on-set injuries, including a fractured ankle during a building jump for 2018’s Fallout.

The films also reflect an increasingly global production footprint, with scenes shot across France, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Austria, Cuba, China, India, the Bering Sea, and South Africa.

Box Office Glory Despite eye-watering production costs — the combined budget for the eight films now stands at $1.5 billion, with the latest reportedly costing around $400 million — the Mission: Impossible* franchise has proven a lucrative investment, amassing over $4 billion at the global box office.