Tom Cruise surprises Brad Pitt at F1 London premiere, internet cheers: ‘Last Hollywood stars’ | Watch

It's a reunion after more than two decades! Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at the premiere of the latter's upcoming film, F1. The film was screened at London's Leicester Square where Tom Cruise reached to cheer for the film. Starring Brad Pitt in the lead, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski who also helm Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's reunion in London In a viral video, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are seen happy to see each other. The two shared a warm hug as Pitt welcomed Cruise. The Two also posed for pictures together, looking handsome as ever.

Reacting to it, the internet cheered loudly for the two and dubbed them ‘legends.’

One user took to the comment section and wrote, “These are clearly my two favourite actors. No politics, just acting!” “Tom seems like he did not want to steal the spotlight and was humble towards Brad,” pointed out another.

One more commented, “The two last Hollywood stars.”

Someone also wrote, “Need to do a movie together…..”

Meanwhile, a post has also been shared by the film's official handle on Instagram on Tuesday. It features a series of pictures featuring Cruise, Pitt and Kosinski.

"Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1," read the caption of the Instagram post.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have previously worked together in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, by Neil Jordan.

Also starring Kirsten Dunst, Interview with the Vampire focused on Louis (played by Pitt), who loses his will to live after losing his wife during childbirth.

But things change when Louis meets Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Cruise), a vampire who persuades him to choose immortality over death.

Brad Pitt on teaming up with Tom Cruise again In a recent interview, Brad Pitt was questioned about the possibility of teaming up with Tom Cruise for a new project. The actor said he is up for it, but only on one condition-- if Cruise, who is known for performing daring stunts, lets him stay on the ground. "So when he does something again that’s on the ground," Brad Pitt jokingly quipped.

Cruise is yet to comment on it.