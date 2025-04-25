Tom Cruise’s gift for India: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning gets new release date; check out

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Apr 2025, 01:26 PM IST
(FILES) US actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible
(FILES) US actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible (AFP)

Tom Cruise gifts Indian fans an exclusive early access to his Mission: Impossible, The Final Reckoning. The movie, which is scheduled for release on May 23 globally, will hit the Indian cinemas six days before its world premiere. 

The Final Reckoning will now release on May 17 in India.

Sharing the news, Paramount Pictures said, “The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!”

