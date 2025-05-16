Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets release date in China amid US-China tariff deal

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has secured a date for its China release. All set to hit the Chinese theatres on May 30, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and various others in pivotal roles.

Why is the film's China release so important? There’s good news for Hollywood fans in China, as it seems the country has not yet gone ahead with its earlier warning to reduce the number of American films it allows to be shown. This warning came in April as a possible response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to place high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Soon after, President Trump announced a 90-day break in the trade war between the United States and China. As part of this deal, the US lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent. In return, China also cut its tariffs on American goods, from 125 per cent to 10 per cent. This temporary agreement began on Wednesday, May 14, and is meant to reduce tensions and make space for more talks between the two countries.

This is also a big relief for Paramount Pictures, the company behind the Mission: Impossible films. The latest film in the series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, will be the eighth part of the popular franchise starring Tom Cruise. So far, the series has made over $4 billion around the world, with $500 million coming from the Chinese box office alone.

For now, it looks like Chinese audiences will still get to see the new film in cinemas. This is not only good news for fans but also a small sign that trade relations between the US and China may be improving — for now.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning grand Cannes premiere The much-awaited film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Present at the Croisette were the film's key cast, including Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, and Pom Klementieff, along with director Christopher McQuarrie.

The film also received a five-minute standing ovation from the audience, after which Tom gave a heartfelt speech.

