Tom Cruises next film with The Revenant director is titled Digger, to hit theatres on October 2, 2026

Washington DC [US], December 19 (ANI): Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's highly anticipated next film, starring Tom Cruise, has finally unveiled its title and release date.

Warner Bros shared the first-look poster for the film and announced the movie will be released on October 2, 2026. The movie is titled 'Digger'.

The first poster and teaser for the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment film were revealed today, with a tagline describing the movie as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions".

In the teaser, Tom Cruise was seen dancing with a shovel on the edge of a huge building. The film was shot in the UK over six months, according to Variety.

Tom Cruise shared the film's first look and teaser on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "In Digger we trust. DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions. Only in theatres October 2026."

The movie marks Inarritu's first English-language film since 'The Revenant.' The film will be produced and directed by Inarritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with 'Birdman' co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman.

"Digger" is produced by Cruise and Inarritu.

Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, Warner Bros. provided an enigmatic logline describing Cruise's character as "the most powerful man in the world" who "embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything," reported Variety.

The ensemble cast also includes Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D'Arcy.

"Digger" is Cruise's first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros. Discovery in January.

His last project with the studio was "Edge of Tomorrow" a decade ago.

The release date of the film suggests 'Digger' could premiere at Venice, where Inarritu had presented his last film, 'Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', which earned an Oscar nomination for best cinematography in 2023; 'Birdman', which won best picture in 2015; and "21 Grams."

The director returned to the Croisette with "Flesh and Sand" ("Carne y Arena"), a virtual-reality short giving viewers the perspective of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with a coyote, reported Variety.

It went on to earn a special achievement Oscar in 2018.