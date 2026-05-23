Tom Hardy fired from MobLand after clashing with producers, to not return for season 3: Report

Tom Hardy will reportedly not return for a third season of MobLand, according to a report by Variety citing multiple sources familiar with the production.
Although Paramount+ has yet to officially confirm a third instalment of the crime series, the show’s commercial performance has fuelled widespread expectations that another season is inevitable. Production on season two has already wrapped, having completed filming in March.
Sources cited by Variety claim Hardy was not asked to return following alleged onset tensions involving executive producer Jez Butterworth, production company 101 Studios and others associated with the series.
Representatives for Hardy, Butterworth, Paramount and 101 Studios have reportedly been approached for comment.
Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the series, which debuted on Paramount+ last spring and quickly established itself as one of the platform’s strongest-performing dramas. Created by Ronan Bennett, the series centres on the Harrigan crime family and features an ensemble cast led by Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine.
Brosnan portrays family patriarch Conrad Harrigan, while Mirren plays Maeve Harrigan. Considine stars as their son Kevin. Butterworth co-wrote all ten episodes alongside Bennett, helping shape the show’s dark and stylised approach to organised crime storytelling.
The report has also reignited discussion around Hardy’s past working relationships on major productions. The actor previously made headlines during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, where reports emerged of tensions between Hardy and co-star Charlize Theron. Director George Miller later stated that Hardy had to be “coaxed out of his trailer” during production.
At present, neither Paramount+ nor the show’s producers have publicly addressed how Hardy’s character could be written out should the series continue without him. A formal renewal for season three of MobLand has also yet to be announced.
The news of Hardy leaving MobLand was first revealed by Puck.