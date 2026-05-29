Tom Hardy ‘not fired’ from MobLand as Helen Mirren fallout rumours are denied amid Season 3 talks

Reports that Tom Hardy had been fired from Paramount+ series MobLand have been firmly denied, with sources close to the production confirming that discussions are ongoing over the actor’s future on the show.

Tom Hardy has ‘not been fired’ from MobLand: Sources The series, which stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of a British crime family, has emerged as one of Paramount+’s most successful original dramas since its debut in 2025. Hardy plays gangster Harry Da Souza, a central figure in the series whose performance became a major draw for audiences during the first season.

According to an exclusive new report from Variety, Tom Hardy has not been fired from MobLand and remains in discussions to return for the Paramount+ drama’s planned third season

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Rumours surrounding Hardy’s exit intensified after reports suggested the actor would not return for a planned third season following disputes with co-creator Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser. However, sources cited by Variety said negotiations remain active.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production told Variety.

The show was co-created by Ronan Bennett and Butterworth, while Guy Ritchie serves as executive producer and directed several episodes across the first two seasons. According to production insiders, Ritchie has been instrumental in efforts to keep Hardy attached to the project.

“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work,” a production source told Variety. “Guy likes working with Tom.”

Behind the scenes, tensions reportedly stemmed from a combination of production pressures and creative disagreements. Multiple sources said Hardy became frustrated by late script deliveries, with some episodes reportedly arriving only days before filming began.

Per sources, Hardy was displeased because Butterworth was delivering scripts late, sometimes just a week before shooting — which clashed with the star’s ability to rehearse (“Tom likes to prepare,” the second source said).

The situation was further complicated by Butterworth’s limited presence on set while balancing several major projects simultaneously, including Paramount+ espionage thriller The Agency and Sam Mendes’ forthcoming Beatles biopics.

“I think Jez is basically spread too thin. He’s taken on too many jobs,” the second source said.

Sources also confirmed frustrations over Hardy’s punctuality during filming. One insider said cast members, including Brosnan and Mirren, were occasionally left waiting for extended periods before scenes could begin. Yet sources stressed there was no major personal conflict between Hardy and Mirren, despite speculation online.

“I know she’s said to him a couple of times, ‘Come on Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,’ but she’s never appeared to be anti-Tom,” the source said.

The same source rejected rumours that political disagreements had contributed to tensions on set. “I’ve never heard of anything political,” the source said, adding that such claims were “wildly unhelpful and untrue.”

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Another insider suggested that Hardy’s long-standing working relationship with Ritchie helped stabilise production during the director’s episodes. The pair have collaborated since Ritchie’s 2008 crime film RocknRolla, and sources said Hardy responds well to the filmmaker’s direct approach on set.