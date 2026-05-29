Tom Hardy ‘not fired’ from MobLand as Helen Mirren fallout rumours are denied amid Season 3 talks

Reports that Tom Hardy had been fired from Paramount+ series MobLand have been firmly denied, with sources close to the production confirming that discussions are ongoing over the actor’s future on the show.

Tom Hardy has ‘not been fired’ from MobLand: Sources The series, which stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of a British crime family, has emerged as one of Paramount+’s most successful original dramas since its debut in 2025. Hardy plays gangster Harry Da Souza, a central figure in the series whose performance became a major draw for audiences during the first season.

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According to an exclusive new report from Variety, Tom Hardy has not been fired from MobLand and remains in discussions to return for the Paramount+ drama’s planned third season

Also Read | Tom Hardy will not return for MobLand season 3: Report

Rumours surrounding Hardy’s exit intensified after reports suggested the actor would not return for a planned third season following disputes with co-creator Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser. However, sources cited by Variety said negotiations remain active.

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production told Variety.

The show was co-created by Ronan Bennett and Butterworth, while Guy Ritchie serves as executive producer and directed several episodes across the first two seasons. According to production insiders, Ritchie has been instrumental in efforts to keep Hardy attached to the project.

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“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work,” a production source told Variety. “Guy likes working with Tom.”

Behind the scenes, tensions reportedly stemmed from a combination of production pressures and creative disagreements. Multiple sources said Hardy became frustrated by late script deliveries, with some episodes reportedly arriving only days before filming began.

Per sources, Hardy was displeased because Butterworth was delivering scripts late, sometimes just a week before shooting — which clashed with the star’s ability to rehearse (“Tom likes to prepare,” the second source said).

The situation was further complicated by Butterworth’s limited presence on set while balancing several major projects simultaneously, including Paramount+ espionage thriller The Agency and Sam Mendes’ forthcoming Beatles biopics.

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“I think Jez is basically spread too thin. He’s taken on too many jobs,” the second source said.

Sources also confirmed frustrations over Hardy’s punctuality during filming. One insider said cast members, including Brosnan and Mirren, were occasionally left waiting for extended periods before scenes could begin. Yet sources stressed there was no major personal conflict between Hardy and Mirren, despite speculation online.

“I know she’s said to him a couple of times, ‘Come on Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it,’ but she’s never appeared to be anti-Tom,” the source said.

The same source rejected rumours that political disagreements had contributed to tensions on set. “I’ve never heard of anything political,” the source said, adding that such claims were “wildly unhelpful and untrue.”

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Also Read | Hollywood stars unite against proposed Paramount-Warner Bros merger

Another insider suggested that Hardy’s long-standing working relationship with Ritchie helped stabilise production during the director’s episodes. The pair have collaborated since Ritchie’s 2008 crime film RocknRolla, and sources said Hardy responds well to the filmmaker’s direct approach on set.

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Season 2 of MobLand has already wrapped production but has yet to receive a release date from Paramount+. Plans for a third season remain active, with producers and Hardy continuing efforts to resolve their creative differences before filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.