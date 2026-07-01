Tom Hardy set to return for potential 'MobLand' Season 3 after resolving dispute with producers

Tom Hardy is set to reprise his role in Paramount+'s crime drama ‘MobLand’, with sources confirming that the actor has agreed to return for a potential third season following dispute with producers that had cast doubt over his future involvement in the series.

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Tom Hardy set to be back for 3rd season of MobLand According to reporting confirmed by Variety, Hardy had completed filming on the show's second season before becoming embroiled in a disagreement with executive producer and writer Jez Butterworth, production company 101 Studios, and other associated with the project. Production on the second season wrapped in March.

The disagreement prompted speculation that Hardy's time on the series had come to an end. However, sources indicate that the actor and the production team subsequently held meetings in London to resolve their differences, paving the way for his return. Industry sources had previously suggested that efforts were underway to secure Hardy's continued involvement in the drama.

Although Paramount+ has yet to formally announce a third season of MobLand, the show's strong performance on the streaming platform has fueled expectations that a renewal is likely. Paramount, 101 Studios, and representatives for Hardy have been approached for comment.

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More about MobLand and Hardy's role in the show Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, a fixer operating within the criminal underworld at the centre of the series. Created by Ronan Bennett, MobLand premiered on Paramount+ last year and quickly established itself as one of the platform's most successful original dramas, becoming the second most-watched series on the service.

Also Read | Tom Hardy still in talks for MobLand Season 3

The series features an ensemble cast led by Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine. Brosnan portrays Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of a powerful crime family, while Mirren plays his wife, Maeve. Considine stars as their son, Kevin. Butterworth co-wrote all ten episodes of the first season alongside Bennett.

Mirren has publicly expressed her support for Hardy amid reports of backstage tensions. Speaking to Variety during the Taormina Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor was asked whether she would work with Hardy again.

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"Absolutely. In a f----ng heartbeat," she said. "I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor. Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt."

The reported resolution of the dispute clears the way for Hardy to remain at the centre of one of Paramount+'s most successful drama franchises, although an official announcement regarding a third season has yet to be made.

Deadline first reported Hardy's return.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.