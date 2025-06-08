Tom Hiddleston expecting second child as wife Zawe Ashton reveals baby bump at UK premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’

Actors Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston are preparing to welcome their second child. The couple confirmed the news on Saturday, June 7, with Ashton revealing her pregnancy in a feature for Vogue.

Tom Hiddleston set to welcome his second child with wife Zawe Ashton The announcement came just ahead of the U.K. premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’, Tom Hiddleston’s latest film, which screened as part of SXSW London. Ashton accompanied him at the event, where she proudly showed her baby bump in a flowing sky-blue silk crepe gown by British designer Emilia Wickstead.

This marks the couple’s second child together. Ashton, 40, and Hiddleston, 44, had their first baby in October 2022, following a public baby bump debut earlier that year during a screening of Ashton’s film ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’.

The pair first met in 2019 while performing together in ‘Betrayal’, a West End and Broadway play in which they starred opposite each other. Their off-stage relationship began soon after and became public in 2021 when they walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards.

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston at the red carpet for the premiere of 'The Life of Chuck'.

Though both actors have kept much of their private life out of the spotlight, Hiddleston made a rare comment about their relationship in March 2022 during an interview with the ‘Los Angeles Times’, simply saying, “I’m very happy.”

Ashton is known for her work on stage and in films, while Hiddleston continues to enjoy global recognition for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

