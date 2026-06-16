Tom Holland confirms he and Zendaya are married, says ‘I found my person’

Tom Holland has confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, offering a rare glimpse into their private life while discussing his personal and professional journey in a new interview with Esquire UK.

Tom Holland confirms his relationship status with Zendaya The actor addressed the widespread circulation of AI-generated wedding photographs that falsely purported to show scenes from the couple’s ceremony in Lake Como. Speaking candidly about the images, Holland revealed a big secret.

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When asked whether he had to tell his family members the pictures were fake, he said, “No, because they were all there.”

The confirmation comes after months of speculation about the status of the pair’s relationship. Rumours intensified earlier in 2025 when Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globe Awards wearing a prominent diamond ring. Further intrigue followed comments from her stylist Law Roach, who suggested that the wedding had already taken place, though neither actor publicly addressed the reports at the time.

Holland, who has long maintained a low profile when discussing his personal life, spoke warmly about Zendaya and the role she plays in his life.

“For me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever.”

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The remarks mark one of Holland’s most personal public statements about the Emmy-winning actor, with whom he has shared both a professional and personal partnership for nearly a decade.

More about the couple’s relationship The couple first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. At the time, Holland was cast as Peter Parker, while Zendaya joined the Marvel franchise as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones. Although romance rumours followed them for years, both actors consistently sought to keep their relationship away from public scrutiny.

Reflecting on their earliest days working together, Holland recalled being immediately impressed by Zendaya’s talent during the audition process.

“Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her. She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, ‘Well, she’s getting the job.’”

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Since then, both actors have become among the most recognisable stars of their generation, balancing blockbuster franchises with acclaimed dramatic work.

Their work fronts Their professional collaboration is set to continue in the coming month of July. Holland and Zendaya will both appear in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey. Holland is set to portray Telemachus, the son of Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon.

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Zendaya, meanwhile, will take on the role of Athena, the goddess of wisdom, warfare and handicraft, who serves as a protector and guide to Odysseus throughout his journey.

The Odyssey releases on 17 July.

The pair are also preparing to reunite on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next instalment in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on 30 July and is among the most anticipated superhero releases of the year.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.