Actor Tom Holland had a hilarious encounter when he stepped out to grab some non-alcoholic beer of his own brand, Bero. It happened so when he tried to become his own customer. However, he was denied at the store after his ID failed to prove his age. He still managed to buy a box at the end, thanks to a helpful employee.

The Spider-Man star took over the brand's Instagram Stories where he was seen walking out of a parking lot, seemingly near the store. He is heard saying to the camera in the first clip, "I haven’t been in the [United] States for a while. I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.”

Cut to the second clip, Tom revealed he went to two different Target stores which did not have his beer line. He jokingly admitted that it wasn't the "best marketing" before facing the same issue at the second outlet.

He marked success in his third attempt and flipped the camera to show three varieties of his brand. While he thought it was the moment, soon he ran into a newer problem as he was denied at the checkout.

The 28-year-old actor explained, "They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee scanned their ID."

“Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product," he added with a laugh.

Watch video here

Tom Holland forayed into the non-alcoholic spirits space in 2024, two years into his sobriety journey. In a press statement, as quoted by Vogue, he said, "For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values. This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.”

Also Read | Squid Game Season 3 release date: Where to watch on OTT and what to expect