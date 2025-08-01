‘Something brand new’: Marvel drops first glimpse of Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man costume

Tom Holland is all set to return as everyone’s favorite Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The makers have teased a video of the iconic red suit. The suit comes with a classic red and blue, though seemingly sleeker, with heightened black detailing and faint webbing patterns lending a feel more in line with the original comic design.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31 next year.
In a short flash at the end of No Way Home (2021), Holland's Peter Parker was seen swinging through Manhattan in nearly the same-looking suit. The new teaser intimates Brand New Day will pick up in style where the last film left off-and thus a back-to-roots path for Peter after the multiverse turmoil.
Destin Daniel Cretton, who holds the directorial credit for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, takes over directing from Jon Watts.
Of course, Holland will shortly reunite with his real-life lady love Zendaya (playing MJ) and Jacob Batalon, who plays Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds.
The film also brings in major new cast members: Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher, after his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas will also be joining the cast, but the details of their roles have not been divulged. Fans, according to a Variety report, suggest Sink could play Jean Grey, though this remains unconfirmed.
According to a ScreenDaily report, production of Brand New Day has begun. The shoot is currently underway in Glasgow, which is being transformed into New York City.
