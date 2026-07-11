Tom Holland's extravagant Mumbai stay: Inside ₹12 Lakh-a-night suite at Taj Mahal Palace

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is experiencing true luxury during his latest visit to Mumbai. While in town for The Odyssey India premiere, the actor checked into the iconic Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, taking up residence in the ultra-exclusive Tata Suite.

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Renowned for its breathtaking period architecture, heritage furniture, and curated cultural artefacts, the Tata Suite is one of the historic property's most lavish offerings.

Tom Holland's Tata Suite — How much does it cost for a night?

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According to The Times of India, a single night in the Tata Suite typically ranges from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh, depending on the season and availability.

The luxury apartment-style suite features two bedrooms, with an optional third, a living area, a lounge, a formal dining room, a private office, a 15-person meeting room, a gym, a spa with sauna, and a butler's pantry.

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Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai on Friday with Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan for the India premiere of their upcoming film The Odyssey.

Nolan, who has been to India multiple times and shot his 2020 movie "Tenet" in Mumbai, was seen entering Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel with his wife and producer Emma Thomas.

Nolan, Thomas, Holland and Matt Damon arrived in Mumbai as part of the film's global premiere tour, making it the first Nolan film to have an official premiere in India.

Universal Pictures International has designated Mumbai as an official stop alongside London, Paris and New York.

The Odyssey India premiere The India premiere of The Odyssey was e held at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on Saturday.

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Written and directed by Nolan, the epic action drama is based on Homer's classic tale of Odysseus' decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

Damon stars as the Greek hero Odysseus, while Holland plays his son, Telemachus. The ensemble cast also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.

Shot across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX film technology, "The Odyssey" is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Produced by Nolan and Thomas under their Syncopy banner, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.

Tom Holland greets fans with ‘namaste’

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Tom Holland expressed his gratitude to fans and greeted them with a "namaste".

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart -- thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, happiness, excitement, grace and love. No one brings as much energy to a movie theatre as you do here in India. Thank you for supporting us, and thank you for enjoying Chris' amazing work,” said the actor, who plays Odysseus' son Telemachus in the movie.

Indian audiences ‘most enthusiastic’: Nolan Indians are some of the most enthusiastic, knowledgeable and cinematic audiences in the world and it was special to show The Odyssey to them first, Nolan said as he greeted fans after the movie's screening here.

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"This is not the first time I've been to Mumbai, but it is the first time that I have a chance to launch a film here. You are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film," Nolan told the packed auditorium after the screening of the nearly three-hour-long movie.

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