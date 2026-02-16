Tom Morello discusses co-directing debut film ‘The Ballad of Judas Priest': What a time to be alive...

Guitarist and activist Tom Morello brought both music and politics to the forefront at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival while presenting his directorial debut documentary The Ballad of Judas Priest.

Tom Morello discusses politics and music at Berlinale debut of ‘The Ballad of Judas Priest’ The film, which chronicles the journey of legendary British heavy metal band Judas Priest, premiered to strong reactions at the festival, where conversations extended beyond music into cultural identity, activism and social change.

Speaking during the film’s press conference, Morello addressed the political atmosphere surrounding the festival and his own motivations behind the project. “What a time to be alive, where you can both make a documentary about one of your favorite bands and fight fascism at the same time.”

The remark drew loud applause from attendees, setting the tone for a discussion that blended art with activism — themes long associated with Morello’s career, both as a musician and public commentator. He later elaborated on why Judas Priest’s legacy resonates beyond heavy metal fandom.

He said, “The band’s existence is very political. When I’ve seen Judas Priest over the last decade or so in Los Angeles, the audience is maybe more than 50% Latino, it’s a lot of gay couples. Nothing that has anything to do with any of the stereotypical — yes, there are some older dudes like myself in leather jackets probably bringing their kids to the show — but that community and the unity and the harmony that exists at a Judas Priest show, is in some ways a model for how we all can do better.”

Morello co-directed the documentary with filmmaker Sam Dunn, known for his work exploring heavy metal culture. The film traces Judas Priest’s rise from working-class beginnings in England’s Black Country to global recognition, including their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to the official synopsis, the documentary also examines vocalist Rob Halford’s long experience as a closeted gay man within the traditionally masculine heavy metal scene, alongside the cultural controversies that surrounded the band during the Satanic panic trials of the 1980s.

Halford, who joined Morello at the press conference, reflected on how global events continue to influence his songwriting. He said he cannot help “seeing things in the world that affect me that get me pissed off and thinking, ‘Is there a way that I can put this in a song?’ And I’ve been doing that forever.”

He continued, “On the last album, I’m not going to say his name but I talk about that person,” likely referring to U.S. President Donald Trump. “I really have to temper myself, because as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten angrier with the world. I’ve gotten angrier with the injustice, particularly for my own people [the LGBTQ+ community], who are still suffering and not given the human rights that they absolutely deserve.”

The documentary arrives at a time when music films increasingly explore social context alongside artistic achievement. Publications including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have noted that music documentaries showcased at Berlinale this year reflect broader political anxieties shaping global culture, positioning The Ballad of Judas Priest within a wider conversation about identity and resistance in popular music.

More about Tom Morello Morello’s involvement also underscores his long-standing reputation as one of rock’s most politically vocal figures. Beyond his work with Rage Against the Machine, he has frequently spoken out on international conflicts and social justice issues.

In May 2021, he signed a boycott of performances in Israel and has openly called for a ceasefire in Gaza. More recently, he participated in protests against immigration enforcement raids in Minneapolis and organised a “Defend Minnesota” benefit concert that featured a surprise appearance from Bruce Springsteen.

Critics attending the premiere praised the documentary for balancing archival storytelling with contemporary relevance, arguing that Judas Priest’s history mirrors broader shifts in rock culture — particularly around masculinity, inclusivity and fan identity. For Morello, the film is less about nostalgia and more about community.

By highlighting the band’s evolving audience and Halford’s personal journey, The Ballad of Judas Priest positions heavy metal not merely as a genre defined by rebellion, but as a space where cultural boundaries continue to be challenged.