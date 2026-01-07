Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand in 2026: Check dates, venue, and more about its first-ever Asia festival

Attention EDM lovers! Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand with its first-ever full-fledged Asia edition. This December, Pattaya will groove to the beats of this iconic European electronic dance music festival.

“For the first time ever, Tomorrowland comes to Thailand, where a new world of music, magic, and miracle awaits,” Tomorrowland announced the exciting news in an X post.

“A new home. A new chapter. The full Tomorrowland festival experience. History will be written,” it added.

Thailand was chosen for its “growing influence on the global stage of music, innovation, and experience-driven tourism,” BBC News quoted Tomorrowland as saying.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Date and venue Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will take place in Wisdom Valley, in the beach town of Pattaya, from December 11 to 13.

Tomorrowland Thailand will be “set in Wisdom Valley, a tropical festival playground surrounded by nature, mountains, water, and open landscapes,” the official website for the EMD festival said. “A place where music and nature dance together under the palms.”

A BBC report said organisers are expecting more than 50,000 attendees each day.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: When will ticket sales begin? What are the prices? The pre-registration for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 tickets will begin on January 8 at 10:00 CET | 16:00 GMT+7, said the organisers on X.

For Indian fans, the pre-registration will open at 6:30 PM on January 8.

A “full madness pass” covering all three days of the festival will cost 12,500 baht ( ₹35,870) while a single-day pass is going at 5,100 baht ( ₹14,635).

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Theme The theme for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 and line-up have not been disclosed yet. Organisers said details would follow soon, BBC report said.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Is this really the first Tomorrowland in Asia? Yes, it is the first time Tomorrowland will be holding a full-fledged festival in Asia, on a scale similar to what it does in Belgium.

However, the Tomorrowland group has held several events in some Asian cities.

“Expanding Tomorrowland to a new continent is a milestone we approach with great respect and excitement... This is the beginning of a long-term story,” said Tomorrowland's chief executive officer, Bruno Vanwelsenaers, BBC reported.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Agreement Thailand has finalised an agreement to host Tomorrowland for five years, according to a Thai media report. The country expects Tomorrowland to generate 21 billion baht (over ₹6,031 crore) over the period.

About Tomorrowland Tomorrowland was founded by Belgian brothers – Manu and Michiel Beers – 20 years ago. Today, it is one of the world's most iconic celebrations of EDM.