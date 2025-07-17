Tomorrowland main stage severely damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Brussels [Belgium], July 17 (ANI): Just two days before the start of the famous Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium, a massive fire damaged the main stage, Variety reported.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, July 16, while thousands of workers were setting up for the festival, which is scheduled to begin on July 18.

Soon after the incident, festival organisers took to their Instagram account to share a statement that read, "Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged."

They further confirmed that no one was seriously hurt.

The DreamVille campsite, which hosts smaller events prior to the main festival, will remain open on July 17. Events planned in Brussels and Antwerp will proceed as scheduled.

The main festival is set to take place from July 18 to 20, with a second weekend scheduled for July 24 to 27. Organisers said they are working on solutions and will share more information soon.

"We can announce that DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible," the statement further read.

Videos posted online showed thick smoke covering the stage area. Firefighters and police quickly responded to the fire. The cause is yet to be identified.

More than 400,000 people are expected to attend Tomorrowland over both weekends. This year's performers include Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Eric Prydz. (ANI)