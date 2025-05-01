Tony Awards 2025: George Clooney for Best Leading Actor, Dead Outlaw for Best Musical — check full list of nominations

The nominations for the Tony Awards 2025 are out. Celebrating the very best of the live theatre, this year’s list honours excellence in Broadway productions with outstanding achievements in acting, directing, writing, and stagecraft.
Nominations for Tony Awards 2025 were officially announced on Thursday.
Check out the nominated names in all categories.
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Eureka Day
Romeo and Juliet
Our Town
Yellow Face
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Boulevard
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Brooks Ashmanskas
Jeb Brown
Danny Burstein
Jak Malone
Taylor Trensch
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Julia Knitel
Gracie Lawrence
Justina Machado
Joy Woods
Glenn Davis
Gabriel Ebert
Francis Jue
Bob Odenkirk
Conrad Ricamora
Tala Ashe
Jessica Hecht
Marjan Neshat
Fina Strazza
Kara Young
Sunset Boulevard
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
Patricka Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.