Tony Awards 2025: George Clooney for Best Leading Actor, Dead Outlaw for Best Musical — check full list of nominations

Sneha Biswas
Updated1 May 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Tony Nominations 2025 are here. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Nominations 2025 are here. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The nominations for the Tony Awards 2025 are out. Celebrating the very best of the live theatre, this year’s list honours excellence in Broadway productions with outstanding achievements in acting, directing, writing, and stagecraft.

Tony Awards 2025 nominations

Nominations for Tony Awards 2025 were officially announced on Thursday. 

Check out the nominated names in all categories.

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo and Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Boulevard

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Original Score

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas

Jeb Brown

Danny Burstein

Jak Malone

Taylor Trensch

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Julia Knitel

Gracie Lawrence

Justina Machado

Joy Woods

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis

Gabriel Ebert

Francis Jue

Bob Odenkirk

Conrad Ricamora

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe

Jessica Hecht

Marjan Neshat

Fina Strazza

Kara Young

Best Costume Design

Sunset Boulevard

Buena Vista Social Club

Floyd Collins

Maybe Happy Ending

Death Becomes Her

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Patricka Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

 
