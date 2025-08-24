Tony Hale did not know he was in Toy Story 4 'until I heard my voice' in trailer

Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): Actor and comedian Tony Hale was not sure if he was in 'Toy Story 4', until he saw the trailer.

"It wasn't until I heard my voice on the Toy Story 4 trailer that I actually thought I was still in it. It wasn't until then," he said, reported People.

"The whole time I was like, 'They're going to cut me. They're going to replace me with some huge star," he added.

'Toy Story 4' is a 2019 American animated comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is the fourth instalment in Pixar's Toy Story film series and the sequel to Toy Story 3 (2010). It was directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom; the three also developed the story alongside John Lasseter, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Valerie LaPointe, and Martin Hynes.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, Laurie Metcalf, John Morris, Joan Cusack, and Estelle Harris are among the actors who reprise their character roles from the first three films, and are joined by Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, and Ally Maki, who voice new characters.

Not only did Tony make the final cut of the 2019 picture, but his character, Forky, a talking spork, played an important role in the Oscar-winning movie. Hale himself has come to love the fork-spoon he portrays, reported People.

"When you were playing in a world of Forky from Toy Story, it means just the power of simplicity. That's why children's books are so popular. I mean, sometimes adults gravitate to children's books because of the simplicity," he shared, according to the outlet.

Forky, who has a penchant for trash cans and differently shaped eyes with a blue wax mouth, is curious, profound and straightforward, despite having no honest deep thoughts, Hale believed, according to People.

"He just had this kind of wide-eyed simplicity and newness to him that was just so beautiful," the Sketch actor added.

While the two-time Emmy winner has recorded his Toy Story 5 scenes for Forky, he has no spoilers to offer, other than to say the theme surrounds toys versus technology, as per the outlet.

"They give you pieces of the script, and so I saw glimpses, but the glimpses I saw are pretty cool," he said. "I don't want to lose the surprise. I want to be completely surprised with Toy Story 5, " reported People.