Tony Kakkar comes out in support of Sonu Nigam's after Kannada controversy in Bengaluru: ‘Truly hurts…'

Neha Kakkar's brother and singer Tony Kakkar extended support to Sonu Nigam amid the ongoing row which erupted from his event in Bengaluru. Sonu's statement allegedly hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Tony Kakkar supports Sonu Nigam Amid this, Tony expressed disappointment over the situation for ‘misjudging’ Sonu.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Coca Cola singer wrote a long note. He shared, “Sir Sonu Nigam isn't just a singer, he shaped our childhoods, inspired millions, and quietly helped so many. He's given his life to music and taught a whole generation. His music has united the nation across languages and generations."

“It truly hurts to see him misjudged over a twisted headline. His statement has been shown only in parts, leading many to form opinions without knowing the full story. This man has made lives better through his music and humility. His legacy deserves better," he also added.

Sonu Nigam on what happened in Bengaluru Recently, Sonu penned an open letter amid this controversy.

In it, he wrote, “I have given unprecedented love to the language, the culture, the music, the musicians, the state and the people not just when I am in Karnataka but anywhere else in the world. Infact I have revered my Kannada songs way more than my songs in other languages including Hindi. There are 100s of videos circulating on social media as a testimony. I have more than hour of Kannada songs that I prepare for every concert when in Karnataka.”

He added, “Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up. I told them very politely and lovingly the show has just started, it's my first song, and that I will not let them down, but they have to let me continue with the concert the way I have planned. Every artist has a song list prepared so the musicians and technicians are in sync. But they were hell-bent on creating a ruckus and threatening me wildly. Tell me who is at fault?”

Towards the end, Sonu urged “sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here.” He shared that he is ready to accept their verdict after many Kannada groups threatened to not let him perform in the state until he issues an apology.

Sonu Nigam Kannada row The controversy began at Sonu Nigam's show in Bengaluru where a young man allegedly insisted him to sing in Kannada.